Some 11,400 BMW vehicles yet to be inspected for safety

SEJONG. KAZINFORM Some 11,400 BMW vehicles have yet to be inspected for safety as of Friday, with about 7,900 of them having received reservations to undergo checks, the transport ministry said.

The German automaker recalled 106,317 BMW cars after a string of cases of engines catching fire. There have been 40 such cases in South Korea so far this year, Yonhap reports.

The ministry said 11,471 BMW cars, or 10.8 percent of the vehicles subject to the recall, have not yet undergone inspections, but 7,937 of them have inspection reservations at service centers.

The government on Tuesday ordered cars that have not been inspected at certified service centers be barred from the road.

Ministry officials said they are in the process of locating and alerting the remaining owners of BMWs that they need to have their vehicles checked as soon as possible.