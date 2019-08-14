Some 15,000 genetic passports issued in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Some 15,000 genetic passports have been issued in Belarus, BelTA learned from the press service of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB).

«Agenetic passport is a person's genetic identity card. Genes greatly determinenot only our looks and abilities, but also our health. Therefore, it is crucialto establish whether a person will develop certain diseases in later life. Ifthese diseases also depend on lifestyle factors, a person can take measures toprevent them. This is a guide for action. Today the 15,000th genetic passporthas been presented to a 37-year old Minsker Yekaterina Astakhova at theInstitute of Genetics and Cytology of the National Academy of Sciences ofBelarus. The passport contains the complete genome sequence,» the press serviceinformed.

Geneticpassports for citizens of Belarus and other countries have been issued by theNational Center for Genome Biotechnology of the Institute of Genetics andCytology of the NASB since 2010. The center carries out genetic tests todetermine the risk of developing certain diseases, like cardiovasculardiseases, diabetes, osteoporosis, metabolic syndrome. The most common reasonfor doing a genetic test is to find out causes of miscarriage. A great numberof genetic passports have been issued to women suffering from pregnancy loss. Agenetic analysis in this case allows identifying individual response to certaindrugs.

Genetictests are also done to assess athletic performance characteristics. It is animportant tool of talent selection in sport. More than 500 athletesrepresenting 30 national Olympic teams have already been tested in Belarus. ADNA data-bank of elite athletes has been created. Genetic passports are issuedfor both professional and fledging athletes. Genetic testing can also predictathletic performance in children and help identify their potential to excel ina particular sport.

TheNational Center for Genome Biotechnology of the Institute of Genetics andCytology of the NASB is the only one in the CIS that has internationalaccreditation in the field of genetic analysis.




