Some 2-3 thousand citizens of CSTO countries reportedly trained in ISIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Some 2-3 thousand citizens of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are taking part in military camp of the Islamic State on the territory of Syria, said the Organization's Secretary General.

Nikolai Bordyuzha noted that the statistics is "conventional" enough.

"We know roughly how many people are taking combat training in Syria - a few thousands," TASS quoted him as saying. "But we understand that these 2-3 thousand are a very large force."

The Islamic State recruited nearly 400 people in Kyrgyzstan alone, and about 2 thousand came from Russia.

Joining ISIS among citizens of the CSTO member states and the Europe is caused by spreading recruitment through social networks and inefficient international struggle against terrorism, Bordyuzha explained.

"There is no real cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism for several years," he said Bordyuzha and noted that "big players" shifted their attention to the situation in Ukraine. Kazinform has learnt from AKI Press.

The CSTO Secretary General added: "We aim at establishing the closer cooperation with China and Iran in resolving the situation with Afghanistan."