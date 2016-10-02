Some 300 people evacuated ahead of eruption of Colima volcano in Mexico

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - The Chief Operating Officer of Mexico's State System of Civil Protection said that some 300 villagers were evacuated to a nearby shelter before the Colima volcano in western Mexico erupted, Sputnik reports.

"Temporary accommodations, which allow us to relocate approximately 300 people from the communities of La Becerrera, La Yerbabuena and San Antonio in the municipality of Comala and other villages, have already been opened," Quiroz said, as quoted by the newspaper Informador.

The activity of the Colima Volcano increased late on Friday, leading to the release of a large amount of magma, he added.

The Colima volcano, located in western Mexico between the states of Colima and Jalisco, is one of the most active volcanos in the country with more than 40 eruptions recorded since 1576.

Source: Sputnik