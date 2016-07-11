Some 40 detained in Paris during 2016 UEFA World Cup final incidents

PARIS. KAZINFORM - Some 40 people were detained Sunday evening in Paris in the suburb of Saint-Denis for violations of the public order during the 2016 UEFA World Cup final match, Paris police said.

Most detentions were made in the fan zone in front of the Eifel tower, where clashes of hooligans with police started. Young people tried to reach the fan zone, which was overcrowded at the moment, and were blocked.

Attackers started throwing glass bottles and heavy items at law enforcers, who had to use tear gas. Two people among fans were injured during clashes, one of them hospitalized.

Portugal has for the first time in history won the Euro Cup, defeating in the final match the French team 1-0 in extra time.

Eder shot the only goal in the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup final match held in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis in the 109th minute.

The Portuguese national team has never before won the Euro Cup, although it had reached at least quarterfinals in the last six tournaments.

