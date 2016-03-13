Son of artist Nikas Safronov kills elderly woman

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Luka Zatravkin (25), son of the famous Russian painter Nikas Safronov, on the evening of 11 March was hit and killed an elderly woman on a pedestrian crossing. According to him, during the accident he was driving at a green light.

Life News reports that, according to the Zatravkin, he was driving at a speed of 70 kilometers per hour on the street Academic Big. In the area of the accident the roadway has three lanes in each direction. According to Zatravkin, suddenly the left side was a man, and he was not able to stop your car.

The examination showed that at the time of the accident Luka Zatravkin, driving BMW X6, was sober. According to him, the witness confirmed that he was on a green light, according to News Israel today.

However, he said that he felt remorse and very upset because of the tragedy and intends to contact relatives of the 78-year-old woman was crushed.