Song devoted to President Nazarbayev to be presented in Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in the Chamber Hall of Astana Opera Theater the premiere of the vocal works of Kazakhstan's famous composers will take place. The program includes the song "Otan" ("fatherland") of Serikzhan Abdinurov and the song "Yelbassy" ("head of the nation") of Alibi Abdinurov.

The event is timed to the Day of the First to the President of Kazakhstan and the 25th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan. The concert program "To You, the Fatherland, we Devote" also includes other songs of the country's favorite authors - Y. Brussilovsky, G. Zhubanova, Y. Rakhmadiyev, N. Tlendiyev, S. Yerkimbekov, K. Kumisbekov, S. Bayterekov, K. Ybyrayev, etc.

The performance begins at 19:00 in "Astana opera".