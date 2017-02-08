  • kz
    Song devoted to volunteers of Universiade-2017

    20:17, 08 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A special song has been devoted to the volunteers of the Universiade -2017 in the closing ceremony in Almaty.    

    The organizers of the event thanked the volunteers for the help and presented a musical number titled "Spread Your Wings" performed by Kazakh artists. The volunteers also took part in the flashmob arranged on the ice and scene.

    The total number of the volunteers was 3,000. Among them is Serik Yesmanov, a disabled of the 3rd group. Despite disability he did good work in Khalyk Arena. 

     

     

    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade
