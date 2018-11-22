Sounds of Turkic World in TOKYO: Tour of TURKSOY to Japan came to an end

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The tour of the Orchestra of Folk Instruments of The International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) which started in Istanbul on November 7, 2018 ended with an unforgettable concert in Tokyo, TURKSOY informs on its website.

Gathering 50 artists from 12 countries, the orchestra which gave six concerts in Tokyo, Yokohama, Kawasaki and Hamamatsu raised great enthusiasm among the amateurs of art in Japan. The concerts were dedicated to celebration of the 25th anniversary of the organization.



The Orchestra of Folk Instruments performed at the Conservatory of the Tokyo University, in Kawasaki, Yokohama, at Akasaka Civic Concert Hall and at Hamamatsu Museum of Musical Instruments. The concert in Yokohama was devoted to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani composer Gara Abulfaz oghlu Garayev and the concert at Akasaka Civic Concert Hall marked the 90th anniversary of the birthday of world-famous Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov.



The last concert of the tour organized in cooperation of TURKSOY with the embassies of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Turkey in Tokyo along with the Yunus Emre Enstitüsü took place in Tokyo.



The final concert of the orchestra held November 20 at the Meguro Concert Hall brought together 1,250 spectators and took place in the presence of members of the Japanese Parliament along with heads and representatives of diplomatic missions.



Musicians, soloists and dancers from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Bashkortostan (RF), Tyva (RF), Sakha-Yakutia (RF), Gagauzia (Moldova) and Mongolia enchanted the Japanese audience.