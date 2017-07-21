  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Сourt in Astana once again extends arrest of fmr Govt for Citizens Deputy Chair

    13:01, 21 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The arrest of the former deputy chairman of the board of the state corporation Government for Citizens Rashid Amanzhulov was extended once again until September 20, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As it was reported earlier, Rashid Amanzhulov was taken into custody in late April. He is accused of giving a large bribe by the National Security Committee under Article 67 of Part 4 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    According to the Government for Citizens, Rashid Amanzholov quit his job at the state corporation at his own request on April 20 this year.

     

    Tags:
    Combating crime Combating corruption Law and justice
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!