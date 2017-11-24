  • kz
    South Kazakhstan region on high wind alert

    07:28, 24 November 2017
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has announced a storm alert for South Kazakhstan region for November 24-26, Kazinform reports. 

    "Southwestern-northwestern wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will hit South Kazakhstan region on November 24-26. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps on November 26. Chances of precipitation (rain and snow) will be high. Mercury is forecast to drop to 0°C on November 26. The region will see fog, blizzard and black ice as well," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

