    South Kazakhstan residents celebrate Maslenitsa

    20:40, 18 February 2018
    Photo: None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The Pancake Week is over. This year South Kazakhstan residents saw the winter off to the fullest, Kazinform reports.

    A lot of guests from the districts took part in the partying at the Assembly of the Peoples of Kazakhstan. There were sports' competitions, like tug-of-war and felt-boot hurling. The best were the guests from Sairam district. For the youngest participants there was arranged a puppet show. Adults took part in lottery and quiz activities. Of course, there was also a fair of pancakes, honey and souvenirs.

    The main part was the cookie house made of over 1,000 cookies and 15kg of icing sugar. It took the bakers 5 days to make the cake.

    One of the Slavic rites of winter farewell is burning the straw man. 

     




    Turkestan region
