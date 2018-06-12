South Korea buzzing with talk of Trump-Kim summit

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea was buzzing with talk of the historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday, with all major TV stations showing live images from Singapore and citizens voicing hope for peace or misgivings about the communist nation, Yonhap reports.

The Trump-Kim meeting also overshadowed the nationwide local elections just one day away amid views it will serve as a big boon for the ruling party of President Moon Jae-in credited with successfully brokering the first-ever meeting of the leaders of the United States and the North.



TV stations streamed live footage, such as Trump and Kim arriving at the venue on Singapore's island of Sentosa, exchanging their historic first handshake and making brief opening remarks to reporters. Those scenes were replayed over and over again.



People were riveted as they watched the captivating scenes on TVs at public places like train stations.



Earlier, newspapers splashed wide front-page headlines about what they call a "fateful day," a "meeting of the century" and a "first step toward peace." Internet portal sites were also full of stories about the summit.



Ordinary citizens expressed surprise that the unbelievable meeting did really take place.



