South Korea: Constitutional court upholds President Park Geun-hye's impeachment

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's Constitutional Court has upheld a decision by the country's National Assembly to impeach President Park Geun-hye, Kazinform has learnt from CNN.

The decision was unanimous, with all eight judges on the court voting to remove Park, the country's first female president, from office.

Park is the first South Korean President to be impeached. An election for her replacement must be held within 60 days.

The decision was announced by Justice Lee Jung-mi in a live, national broadcast.



Police issued the "Gabho" emergency order in Seoul ahead of Friday's announcement, the highest level possible.

Officers are on standby for expected protests, with 270 units being mobilized -- about 21,000 in total.

