South Korea, EEU may establish free trade zone

SEOUL. KAZINFORM On Thursday, during the extended negotiations in Seoul, the presidents of Kazakhstan and South Korea - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Park Geun-hye - discussed the course of implementation of the agreements reached following the Korean Leader's visit to Astana in June 2014, Akorda informed.

The parties pointed out the prospects of further development of the bilateral ties and activation of mutual trade turnover. The heads of state agreed to continue their efforts on raising the mutual strategic partnership to a brand new level.

At the meeting, the Korean side expressed hope that N.Nazarbayev’s anti-nuke initiatives will be intensively promoted during Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UNSC in 2017-2018.



The sides discussed also boosting cooperation in energy sector, in implementation of joint projects in oil and gas, medical tourism and establishment of a free-trade zone between the Republic of Korea and the Eurasian Economic Union.

The Korean side expressed special interest in the prospects of transit and transport interaction.

The Head of State noted completion of construction of the Kazakhstan terminal in Lianyungang Port on the Pacific coast of China.

“As many as one million containers have already run through the terminal for now. The railroad connecting Khorgos Dry Port on the Chinese border with Aktau Sea Port on the Caspian Sea has been built too. Besides, the railroad through Turkmenistan and Iran towards the Persian Gulf has been commissioned. Korean businessmen can use all these directions,” said the Kazakh President.

President Park Geun-hye, in turn, said that the Republic of Korea is pleased to accept Nursultan Nazarbayev on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries.

“Our strategic partnership strengthens with strengthening of personal trustful and friendly relations between the heads of state. Kazakh-Korean relations are notable for rapid paces of development and are based on mutually complementing cooperation,” she said.

The following documents were signed within the President’s trip to South Korea:

- Join Declaration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Republic of Korea on further strengthening of strategic partnership relations;

- Joint Actions Plan between the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development and Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy;

- Memorandum between the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development and Korean Ministry of Transport, Land and Infrastructure on support of investment and innovative projects in transport sector;



