South Korea keen to develop green energy coop with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan-South Korea Energy Forum brought together a number of South Korean energy companies in the Kazakh capital Astana today, Kazinform reports.

According to a source at the South Korean Embassy in Kazakhstan, 18 energy companies came to Kazakhstan to search for potential buyers of their technologies in the sphere of ecologically-friendly production.



Nowadays, renewables account for almost half of energy production in South Korea and it wants to share its experiencewith the world. South Korea used to use mainly TPPs and HPPs to produce energy, but today it prefers to use solar and wind energy.



The South Korean side hopes to find business partners in the sphere of energy innovations in Astana that hosts EXPO-2017 this summer. It is themed Future Energy. It is also confident that South Korean companies can help Kazakhstan develop ‘green energy' sector.



South Korea sees the forum as a step to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan in business sector.















