South Korea ready to share its environmental protection experience with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy entered into a trilateral memorandum of cooperation with K-eco Korean Environment Corporation and LLP EPR Operator (Extended Producer Responsibility), Kazinform reports citing the Kazakh Ministry's press service.

The memorandum aims at development of long-term mutual cooperation in a wide range of environment protection issues.



Welcoming the ceremony attendees, Vice Minister of Energy Sabit Nurlybay noted the importance of signing the document and joint efforts on mutual cooperation in green technologies, environment protection and development of waste management sector.



In 2018, a delegation of Kazakhstan headed by the representatives of the Energy Ministry participated in Global Green Hub Korea event. The delegation visited also GooUiArisu water purification plant, HamanUnionPark and solid waste landfill.







The Republic of Korea has a huge experience in implementation of large-scale ecological projects and the experts confirmed their readiness to share the company's achievements in this issue.



As part of the visit to Astana, the Korean experts familiarized with the activity of the car recycling plant in Karaganda region and waste recycling plant in Astana.



