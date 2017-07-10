South Korea receives advanced submarine to counter North

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea Monday received an advanced submarine to counter North Korea's underwater combat capabilities, the country's arms procurement agency said Monday, according to EFE .

The delivery of the 1,800-tonne Yu Gwan-sun submarine at Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering shipyard on Geoje Island near Busan in the southeast of the country were marked with a ceremony by the South Korean Navy, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said, as cited by Yonhap news agency.

The submarine, which the South Korean Navy plans to deploy in December, is named after well-known independence leader Yu Gwan-sun, and is the sixth and most sophisticated vessel of the Jang Bogo-II Class fleet launched in 2008.

Yu Gwan-su, a diesel-powered submarine that South Korea also sold to the Indonesian Navy, can manage more than 300 underwater targets simultaneously, the DAPA said.

Equipped with a fuel cell, the submarine is capable of staying underwater for 10 days at a stretch.

The new submarine is expected to improve South Korea's underwater prowess against North, which is believed to have a fleet of at least 80 submarines, the DAPA added.

North and South Korea are technically still at war since the Korean war (1950-1953) ended with a ceasefire that was never replaced with a peace treaty.