South Korea's Moon to hold summit with Australian chancellor in mid-Feb.

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - President Moon Jae-in plans to hold a summit with the chancellor of Austria in mid-February to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Friday, Yonhap reports.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, known as the youngest world leader, will make an official visit to South Korea from Feb. 14-15, according to Moon's office.

"President Moon will hold a summit with Kurz on Feb. 14 to discuss ways to promote cooperation with Austria, a powerhouse of smaller firms and cutting-edge technology," presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said.

He added that Seoul plans to solicit Austria's support for Moon's efforts to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula as the leaders of the United States and North Korea are set to hold a second summit in late February.

"The trip will help solidify the bilateral friendship and expand cooperation in such areas as e-government and science and technology," Kim added.