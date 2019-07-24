South Korea’s sensation BTS nominated in 4 categories of MTV 2019 VMA
«Boy With Luv,» BTS'latest single featuring Halsey, is competing in the best collaboration categoryfor the fan-voted music awards whose final awards ceremony is set for Aug. 26at New Jersey's Prudential Center.
The main track of «Map of theSoul: Persona» is also competing in three other categories: Best K-pop,Best Art Direction and Best Choreography, according to the website where thevote got under way.
The Best K-pop category was newlyadded this year and five other Korean bands -- BLACKPINK, EXO, NCT 127, MonstaX and TXT -- are also competing.
Upon its release in April, thelatest BTS album, «Persona,» made a sensation across the globe,becoming the third BTS album to top Billboard's main albums chart, theBillboard 200.
Its main track «Boy WithLuv» hit the milestone of 400 million YouTube views a month earlier.