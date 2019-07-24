South Korea’s sensation BTS nominated in 4 categories of MTV 2019 VMA

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - K-pop boy band BTS has been nominated for American TV channel MTV's 2019 Video Music Awards in four award categories, the TV channel's website showed Wednesday, Yonhap reports.

«Boy With Luv,» BTS'latest single featuring Halsey, is competing in the best collaboration categoryfor the fan-voted music awards whose final awards ceremony is set for Aug. 26at New Jersey's Prudential Center.

The main track of «Map of theSoul: Persona» is also competing in three other categories: Best K-pop,Best Art Direction and Best Choreography, according to the website where thevote got under way.

The Best K-pop category was newlyadded this year and five other Korean bands -- BLACKPINK, EXO, NCT 127, MonstaX and TXT -- are also competing.

Upon its release in April, thelatest BTS album, «Persona,» made a sensation across the globe,becoming the third BTS album to top Billboard's main albums chart, theBillboard 200.

Its main track «Boy WithLuv» hit the milestone of 400 million YouTube views a month earlier.