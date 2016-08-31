South Korea's swimming head coach quits over spy camera scandal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The head coach of South Korea's national swimming team resigned on Wednesday as police investigate allegations that two male swimmers secretly filmed female members of the squad after installing a spy camera in their locker room at a training facility in 2013.

Ahn Jong-taek, who was named head coach in 2012, felt responsible for what allegedly happened under his watch, but maintained he and other coaches didn't know what went on, said Park Seong-su, an official from the Korean Olympic Committee.

Police in Seoul have been investigating two former national team swimmers over the allegations, and said one of them has admitted installing a camera at the national training facility in Jincheon, central South Korea, and discarding it after footage was taken. Police said the other swimmer, who according to Park represented South Korea earlier this month at the Rio Olympics, has denied involvement.

Police are currently analyzing the laptop computer of the swimmer who confessed, to see whether the footage was leaked to the internet. Police and the KOC didn't name the swimmers.

The KOC has launched an independent investigation into the allegations. It also sent a team of experts to the Jincheon facility on Tuesday and also to the national team's training center in Seoul on Wednesday to search for spy cameras, but didn't find any, Park said.



Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com