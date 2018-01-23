  • kz
    South Korea still awaiting response from North Korea on military talks

    10:16, 23 January 2018
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's defense ministry said Tuesday that it is still awaiting a response from North Korea on possible inter-Korean military talks aimed at easing tensions ahead of next month's Winter Olympic Games, Yonhap reports. 

    "We continue to wait for a response (from the North)," Choi Hyun-soo, spokesperson of the ministry, told a regular briefing. "There is nothing specific going on now but we will let you know immediately when (the talks) start."

    South Korea offered to resume military talks with the North in July, and the two Koreas agreed to the plan when they met at the border truce village of Panmunjom earlier this month to discuss the North's participation in the Feb. 9-25 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

     

     

