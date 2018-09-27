South Korea the world's 18th best country to live in: survey

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea has improved its quality of life to become the world's 18th best this year, a survey by a U.S. non-profit organization showed Thursday, Yonhap reports.

According to the survey conducted by the Social Progress Imperative, South Korea earned an overall score of 87.13 out of 100 in its "social progress index" survey for 2018, making it 18th of 146 nations surveyed across the globe. Last year, the Northeast Asian nation ranked 26th.



The index aggregates 51 social and environmental indicators that track three aspects of social progress: basic human needs, foundations of well-being and opportunity. The organization began compiling such data in 2013.



"South Korea earned relatively high scores in its solid education and IT infrastructure among others, but needs more efforts to improve environmental quality and to promote social inclusiveness for minorities," said Cho Yong-ho, an official of international consultancy Deloitte Anjin which works with the non-profit group for the study.



Norway topped the list this year with 90.26 points, followed by Iceland, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Japan, the Netherlands, Luxemburg, Germany and New Zealand.