South Korea to showcase hydrogen-powered car at EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kazakhstan Kim Dae-sik spilled some details on what his country is going to showcase at the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While delivering his credentials to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on Tuesday, Ambassador Kim Dae-sik noted that the Korean Cultural Center in Astana greatly contributes to the development of Korean culture and people-to-people exchanges between Kazakhstan and South Korea.



"Presently, the Korean Government is gearing up to successful participation in EXPO-2017. The Korean pavilion will showcase the latest technologies such as a hydrogen-powered car, energy saving devices and more," the Korean diplomat said.



He vowed to step up cooperation between Astana and Seoul in terms of e-government, public administration, future energy, as well as human resources management.



The ambassador added that the Korean diaspora in Kazakhstan greatly contributes to the development of bilateral cooperation.