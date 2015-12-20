South Korean, Aktobe doctors agree on cooperation (PHOTO)

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Governor of Aktobe region Berdibek Saparbayev has held a meeting with a delegation of physicians and experts of the world-famous South Korean Gangnam Severance Hospital.

The guests arrived in Aktobe region at the invitation of Berdibek Saparbayev to start cooperation in the field of medicine and public health organization. South Korean delegation familiarized with the work of medical institutions in the region. Head of the South Korean hospital Kim Hyun Joong said that it is possible to cooperate in the field of telemedicine, which is actively used in South Korea, and expressed willingness to accept a group of Aktobe medics to exchange experiences. Governor of Aktobe region Berdibek Saparbayev stressed that the level of qualification of local doctors is high. He expressed willingness to cooperate in the treatment of tuberculosis and cardiovascular diseases which are problematic for the region. At the end of the meeting the head of the regional department of health Asset Kaliyev, vice-rector of West Kazakhstan State Medical University named after M.Ospanov Timur Zharkenov and CEO Gangnam Severance Hospital, Professor Kim Hyun Joong have signed a tripartite memorandum of cooperation.