South Korean court changed term of imprisonment for Kazakh national involved in hit-and-run case
Kazakhstani diplomats also took part in the court session. During the hearing, the court passed a decision to reduce the prison term to 2 years with correctional work.
However, the defense has the right to appeal to the Supreme Court of the Republic of Korea within 7 days. Throughout this period S. Sharibek will be in a pre-trial detention center, the Foreign Ministry’s Telegram account reads.
The term of prison sentence will be calculated from the moment of detention - October 14, 2019. Thus, the total prison sentence will be 1 year 6 months with correctional labor.
It bears to remind, on September 16 Syrym Sharibek hit the 7-year-old boy, a first-grader, on a road in the southeastern city of Changwon and fled the scene before returning home via Uzbekistan the next day.