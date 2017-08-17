South Korean President rules out possibility of war on Korean Peninsula

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea on Thursday ruled out the possibility of war on the Korean Peninsula, saying that the United States has agreed not to take any military action against North Korea without Seoul's consent.

"I say this with confidence that there will be no war on the Korean Peninsula ever again," President Moon Jae-in said in a press conference marking his first 100 days in office, WAM reports.



Yonhap News Agency quoted the South Korean President as saying, "The United States and President Donald Trump too have agreed to discuss any options it may take (against North Korea) with South Korea regardless of what kind of options it takes."