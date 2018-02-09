South Korean President to visit Kazakhstan this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Committee on Constitutional Legislation, Judicial System and Law Enforcement Agencies Georgiy Kim held a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Chung Sye-kyun, the Senate press service reports.

The sides discussed the issues of mutual cooperation in terms of political, trade-economic, transport, industrial and innovative development.



"As to the bilateral relations, this year is full of landmark events. The key event shall be the visit of President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in to Kazakhstan in late May this year," the senator said at the meeting. Georgiy Kim underlined the importance of the Joint Declaration on Further Deepening of Strategic Partnership signed during President Nursultan Nazarbayev's state visit to Seoul on November 9-11, 2016.

The politicians expressed the mutual opinion regarding the exceptional importance of the interparliamentary collaboration for strengthening the entire range of bilateral ties. It was agreed to develop the parliamentary contacts through the friendship groups. The head of the National Assembly of South Korea was given an invitation from the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay an official visit to Astana this year.

Mr. Kim made his interlocutor familiar with the investment legislation and economic plans of the country and invited the Korean business to cooperate for implementing projects in Kazakhstan. According to the senator, the cooperation in agriculture, tourism, transport and logistics, and high technologies is of mutual interest.

Discussing the settlement of the Korean Peninsula situation, Georgiy Kim emphasized the importance of the measures taken by Kazakhstan within the Presidency over the UN Security Council in January 2018. He highlighted the UN Security Council's thematic briefing themed "Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction: Confidence-Building Measures" held on January 18 with the participation of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and Polish President Andrzej Duda that resulted in the adoption of the Security Council President's statement on conflict prevention and preventive diplomacy in the regional context.

The Republic of Kazakhstan hopes that the establishment of dialogue and DPRK's participation in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics will contribute to easing the tensions on the Korean Peninsula, said Kim.

At the end, the sides noted the commonality of approaches to the issues under discussion and took a stand for continuing the cooperation in the international arena.