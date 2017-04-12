South Ossetia to be renamed ‘Alania’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the head of South Ossetia's CEC Bella Plieva, that 78% of voters supported changing South Ossetia's name to the ‘Republic of South Ossetia - the State of Alania', TASS reports.

Ms. Plieva added that 25,123 people voted for the new name, and 6,466 - against. The change comes into force from the date of publication.

South Ossetia held presidential elections on Sunday, April 9. Citizens were also asked whether they agreed with the renaming of the country to the State of Alania (the name Republic of South Ossetia in this case is preserved as an equivalent).

The elections and referendum in South Ossetia were recognized valid with the turnout of 80 percent.