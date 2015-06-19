Southampton set to sign Cédric Soares from Sporting Lisbon for £3.6m

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Southampton are close to the €5m (£3.6m) signing of the right-back Cédric Soares from Sporting Lisbon. The 23-year-old Portugal international is due a medical at the south-coast club and the deal, which stands to rise to €7m with add-ons, could be a precursor to the departure of Nathaniel Clyne for Liverpool.

Clyne, who has one year to run on his contract at St Mary's, has been the subject of a failed £10m bid from Liverpool but they are expected to return with a better offer. Clyne is valued by Southampton at £15m.

Southampton have also explored the possibility of taking another right-back, Carl Jenkinson, on loan from Arsenal, as they look to bolster their squad before a season that will feature the extra demand of a Europa League campaign. If the club were to progress from the third qualifying round to the group stage, they would add 10 matches to their season before Christmas.

Cédric, who played in Portugal's 1-0 friendly win over Italy in Geneva on Tuesday, has been chased by Stoke City but Southampton appear to have won the race. His contract at Sporting is due to expire next summer and talks over fresh terms have broken down, Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com.