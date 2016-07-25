Southern Kazakhstan only to enjoy sunny weather on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms as well as strong gusts of wind are predicted for major part of Kazakhstan. Foggy weather is expected in some areas. Hail is possible. Sunny weather is expected in southern and southwestern regions only.

According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorms will strike Akmola and Mangistau regions.



Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and thunderstorms are forecast for Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket Kostanay region at night and in the morning. Wind speed will increase there up to 15- 20 m per s. Thunderstorms are predicted there too.



Thunderstorms and hail as well as stiff wind will hit North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions with fog to descend there at night.



Rainy and foggy weather is expected in Karaganda region.



Thunderstorms and wind speed increase as well as fog are predicted for the East Kazakhstan region.



Extremely high fire risk persists in South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, South Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.



Fervent heat will strike Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.