  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Souvenirs of Universiade-2017 available on sale

    13:58, 01 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The souvenirs with the symbols of the forthcoming winter Universiade is now available in specialized stores, khabar.kz wrote. The souvenir items include porcelain and ceramic circles, chest badges, caps, t-shirts, soft toys and fragrances for cars and rooms - in total more than 20 types of products.

    All souvenirs bear the logo of the students' games in the shape of wings of a bird soaring up. The logo was created by Kazakhstan designers who won various creative tenders in Europe.

    The cost of the souvenirs varies depending on the material and complexity of the work. The cheapest will cost KZT 600.

    Tags:
    Universities 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!