Souvenirs worth KZT300M sold during Expo 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over 630 trade outlets were selling souvenirs during the Astana Expo 2017, according to the Head of the Astana Entrepreneurship and Industry Department, Ryskul Kaugabayeva.

The souvenir shops at the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 offered 250 types of souvenirs.

This summer, souvenir shops sold more than 175,000 licensed products totaling KZT300 million.

According to Ryskul Kaugabayeva, paintings and souvenirs made of leather, clay, silver, and felt were the most popular with the residents and visitors of the Kazakh capital Astana.

It is noteworthy that the Astana authorities created the Arbat art street, the City of Handicraftsmen near the Baiterek monument, and souvenir shops on the Nur Zhol Boulevard so that to popularize ornamental arts of Kazakhstan.