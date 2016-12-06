Soviet-era bridge to be completed in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Araystroymarket-2003, a construction company based in Zhambyl region, took on a long-delayed construction project in the city of Taraz. The company will complete the construction of the bridge linking two major residential areas Kumshagal and Dalnaya Karasu of the city development of which began in the Soviet period, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Estimated cost of the construction that began in 1987 is 1.8 billion tenge. Completion is scheduled for September 2018. The bridge will be 315m long and 28m wide. The company claims it uses Kazakhstani-made construction materials at the site.

Araystroymarket-2003 is engaged in many construction projects across the region, including construction of various facilities, road construction as well as production of asphalt concrete. It pioneered the production of aluminum and bimetal radiators in Kazakhstan.



Additionally, Araystroymarket-2003 operates a private educational complex - kindergarten and school "Inzhu-Taraz" in Taraz.



According to the Taraz city administration, it is planned to develop Kumshagal and Dalnaya Karasu residential areas. To this end 250 ha of land will be allotted there for individual housing construction. A kindergarten for 280 children, a school for 600 students, an outpatient clinic and other facilities will be built in the area.