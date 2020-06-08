  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Sowing campaign ends in Akmola rgn

    20:28, 08 June 2020
    Photo: None
    KOKSHETAU. KAINFORM - Agrarians of Akmola region have completed the spring sowing time, Kazinform cites the regional internal affairs office.

    Cereal and leguminous crops have most of the sown area - 4.4 million ha, with the total area of spring sowing making up 4.9 million ha.

    Given the difficult circumstances due to the quarantine regime imposed earlier, the region's agricultural producers managed to end the sowing campaign as planned.

    However, more important work is ahead - they will have to cultivate and take good care of sowing areas and fodder conservation, exercise pest control, and many more things.

    According to the internal affairs office, 68,000 tons of guaranteed diesel fuel at a reduced price were allocated for the sowing campaign in the region.


    Tags:
    Akmola region Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!