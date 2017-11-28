Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket blasts off from Vostochny spaceport

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT/Amur Region/, November 28. /TASS/. The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 19 satellites has been launched from the Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East, a TASS correspondent reported from the observation point.

"The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b space rocket with a Meteor-M 2.1 spacecraft and 18 satellites was carried out as scheduled at 8.41 a.m. Moscow time," a spokesman for the Roscosmos space corporation said.