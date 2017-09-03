Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft transporting ISS crew lands in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft with three crew members of the International Space Station (ISS) has landed in Kazakhstan, TASS reports.

As the Mission Control Center representatives said, the vehicle landed at 04:22 Moscow time. The ISS crew members were evacuated. "All three members of the Soyuz MS-04 crew have been successfully evacuated, their health is good," the MCC stated.

The Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin, as well as NASA astronauts Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson, returned to the Earth. To ensure the landing of the spacecraft, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency used four control points, 2 Antonov An-12 and 1 Antonov An-26 aircrafts, 12 Mil Mi-8 helicopters, 6 evacuation vehicles and auxiliary equipment.