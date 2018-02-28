Soyuz MS-06 unberthed from ISS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Transport space craft Soyuz MS-06 with long expedition crew on board undocked from the International Space Station at 02:08 a.m. Moscow time, according to the information of the Mission Control Center, Kazinform refers to TASS.

The crew members are Roskosmos astronaut Alexander Missurkin, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Joseph Akaba. Their space flight till landing will last 168 days.

At 04:39 a.m. Moscow time, Soyuz will turn on engines for exit from orbit. Then instrument-assembly and household modules will get detached from the descending vehicle. The space craft will enter the atmosphere at 05:09 a.m. Moscow time and will start deceleration. At 05:17 a.m. Moscow time there will open extraction parachutes above the space craft. At 05:31 a.m. Moscow time Soyuz will land in 146 km southeastwards Zhezkazgan.