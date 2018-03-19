Soyuz MS -08 launch preparation ongoing at Baikonur

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - The state commission of flight testing of manned space complexes decided to bring space mission vehicles consisting of "Soyuz-FG" rocket carrier and manned crew transfer vehicle "Soyuz MS-08" to the launch facility, Kazinform reports.

In the morning on March 19, 2018 "Soyuz-FG" and "Soyuz-MS-08" left the assembly and testing sector and were delivered to the platform No1 (Gagarin's Start) of Baikonur spaceport.

At these hours Roskosmos specialists are completing installation of the space mission vehicle on the Gagarin launch facility and begin the first launch day program.

Tomorrow on March 20, 2018 according to the flight profile, on the 17th platform of Baikonur there will be held the meeting of the state commission which will approve the crew of Soyuz-MS-08. After the meeting the crew will participate in the traditional press conference.









The start of Soyuz-FG together with Soyuz MS-08 is scheduled on March 21, 2018 at 23:44, Astana time.