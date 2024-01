BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM A Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a manned Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft has successfully blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station (ISS) at 17:12 Astana time.

Russian cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev (the Soyuz MS-09's commander), NASA astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor and representative of the European Space Agency (ESA) Alexander Gerst lifted off for a half-year mission.