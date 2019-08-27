  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with Fedor robot successfully docks with ISS

    11:21, 27 August 2019
    Photo: None
    KOROLEV. KAZINFORM The Soyuz MS-14 manned spacecraft with the Fedor robot (Skybot F-850) has successfully docked with the Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS), a TASS correspondent reported from the Mission Control Center.

    «Docking is registered,» a commentator at the Mission Control Center said, TASS reports.

    The spacecraft docked with the ISS at 6:08am Moscow time, several minutes earlier than initially planned.

    The first docking attempt was planned for 8:31am Moscow time on August 24 but the Soyuz MS-14 failed to dock with the Poisk module.

    Tags:
    Space Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!