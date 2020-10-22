Soyuz MS-16 lands safely with crew from space station
The space station crew Russian astronauts Ivan Vagner, Anatoly Ivanishin and NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy returned to Earth after a 196-day mission, conducting experiments in different areas of science, including medicine, space biology, biotechnology, physical and chemical processes, and so on.
After undocking from the ISS at 05:32am Nur-Sultan time, the Soyuz MS-16 manned space vehicle safely returned to Earth at 08:54am Nur-Sultan time. According to the press service of Roscosmos, the health state of the three astronauts is good.
Notably, the 63rd long-duration expedition started on April 9, 2020 from the no.31 site of Baikonur Cosmodrome, with Soyuz MS-16 becoming the first manned space vehicle to travel to orbit on the Soyuz2.1a launch vehicle with the crew.