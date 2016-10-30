Soyuz MS spacecraft with three ISS crew members lands in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Soyuz MS spacecraft with three astronauts from the ISS landed a designated area in Kazakhstan, the mission control center of the Russian Federal Space Agency said Sunday.

Soyuz has brought back a US astronaut Kathleen Rubins, Russia's Anatoly Ivanishin, and Japan's Takuya Onishi, who have carried out 40 experiments while at the station, most of them exploring the influence of the space on live organisms.

Shane Kimbrough, Andrei Borisenko and Sergey Ryzhikov have stayed on the ISS to transfer to the next mission. The launch of the Soyuz MS 03 spacecraft carrying a new ISS mission is planned for November 17.



Source: Sputniknews





