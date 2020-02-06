  • kz
    Soyuz spacecraft to land in Kazakhstan

    14:27, 06 February 2020
    Photo: None
    KOROLYOV. KAZINFORM - The Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, NASA astronaut Christina Koch and European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian Mission Control Center said in a statement.

    According to the Mission Control Center, no incidents were reported during the undocking.The spacecraft is scheduled to land 147 kilometers southeast from Kazakhstan’s city of Zhezqazghan at 09:12 GMT.

    Source: TASS


    Tags:
    Karaganda region Space exploration
