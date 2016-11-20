Soyuz spacecraft with US, Russian, French crew docks to ISS

KOROLYOV. KAZINFORM A Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft with an international crew docked Sunday to the International Space Station (ISS), a member of the Russian Mission Control Center said, Sputnik reported.

"The spacecraft brought a new crew to the ISS. They are [Russian] Roscosmos's cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, NASA's astronaut Peggy Whitson and European space agency (ESA)'s Thomas Pesquet," the source told RIA Novosti.



The US space agency NASA confirmed that the automatic docking to the station's Rassvet module took place at 4:58 p.m. ET (21:58GMT on Saturday). The crew of three reached the ISS more than two days after they lifted off from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan on Thursday. They are expected to enter the station some time after 00:35 GMT.