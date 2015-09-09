  • kz
    Soyuz TMA-16M with Aidyn Aimbetov to return to Earth on Sept 12

    13:42, 09 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Everything is ready for the return of Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov and his crewmates back to Earth, a source at the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed.

    Aimbetov, Dutch flight engineer Andreas Mogensen and Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka will return to Earth on September 12. The Soyuz TMA-16M spacecraft carrying the crew is expected to land 146 kilometers of Zhezkazgan city, Kazakhstan at 3:52 a.m. Moscow time. Nearly 200 military men, 14 MI-8 helicopters, four An-12 and An-26 planes will ensure the spacecraft's safe landing and transportation of the crew.

    Tags:
    Space Baikonur space center News
