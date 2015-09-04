Soyuz TMA-18M spacecraft with Kazakh cosmonaut to dock with ISS today

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - Soyuz TMA-18M manned spacecraft that successfully blasted off from the Baikonur Space Center on September 2, 2015 at 10:37 a.m. Astana time is due to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) today, the Roscosmos' press service informs.

Earlier it was reported that the spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonaut Sergey Volkov, Dutch flight engineer Andreas Mogensen and Kazakh cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov had to make a manoeuvre to avoid a collision with a fragment of the spent third stage of a Japanese carrier rocket launched in 1989. Russia's Mission Control Center and their colleagues at NASA worked jointly to ensure safe manoeuvre to avoid the collision with the object. The manoeuvre was successfully conducted at 8:40 a.m. Moscow time on Thursday (September 3). According to the press service, the Soyuz TMA-18M spacecraft continues its normal flight to the ISS. The spacecraft is expected to dock with the ISS at 13:35 p.m. Astana time. It will be aired live by Roscosmos official website and ROSSIYA-24 TV Channel.