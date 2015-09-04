Soyuz TMA-18M with Kazakh cosmonaut docks with ISS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Soyuz TMA-18M manned spacecraft has successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS), the press service of Roscosmos informs.

The Soyuz TMA-18M blasted off from the Baikonur Space Center on September 2, 2015 at 10:37 a.m. Astana time.

The spacecraft is carrying Russian cosmonaut Sergey Volkov, Dutch flight engineer Andreas Mogensen and Kazakh cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov to the ISS. Earlier it was reported that the spacecraft had to make a manoeuvre to avoid a collision with a fragment of the spent third stage of a Japanese carrier rocket launched in 1989. The manoeuvre was successfully conducted at 8:40 a.m. Moscow time on Thursday (September 3).