Space satellites to monitor saiga pastures

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Space satellites help monitor saiga habitats across Kazakhstan, the Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry's press service reports.

The centre for geoinformation data and services of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company has been following closely the saiga environmental conditions since the beginning of the year. It monitors range conditions, surface soil humidity at saiga lambing areas and pastures of saiga and other populations of wild ungulate animals.



The satellite data allows assessing the environmental conditions along the whole migratory route of saiga and other wild ungulate animals with much less financial expenditures and to a high accuracy and objectivity.