Space Station crew members land in Kazakhstan - Russian Mission Control

MISSION CONTROL CENTER (Korolyov, Moscow Region). KAZINFORMThe landing capsule of the Soyuz TMA-18M spacecraft, carrying three crew members of the International Space Station (ISS), landed early on Wednesday in Kazakhstan, the Russian Mission Control Center said.

"The reentry vessel has landed 147 kilometers [91 miles] away from the city of Zhezkazgan, Karaganda Region, in the Republic of Kazakhstan," the representative told RIA Novosti.

Back to Earth are Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko and US astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent one year at the station, as well as Russian cosmonaut Sergei Volkov, who spent six months at the ISS.

Some 200 servicemen, as well as 12 Mi-8 helicopters carrying special equipment, four An-12 and An-26 transport planes and 18 all-terrain vehicles were involved in the spacecraft search-and-recovery operation.

Source: Sputniknews